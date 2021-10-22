Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    97th MDG members recognized with Air Force, AETC-level awards [Image 2 of 2]

    97th MDG members recognized with Air Force, AETC-level awards

    ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    10.22.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Miyah Gray 

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Members from the 97th Medical Group Operational Medical Readiness Squadron (OMRS), pose for a photo at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Oct. 22, 2021. The 97th OMRS is responsible for primary care, aerospace and operational medicine, optometry, public health, bioenvironmental engineering, mental health and dental services. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kayla Christenson)

    Date Taken: 10.22.2021
    Date Posted: 03.30.2022 16:59
    Photo ID: 7117062
    VIRIN: 211022-F-OI201-0206
    Resolution: 5897x3924
    Size: 1.33 MB
    Location: ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 97th MDG members recognized with Air Force, AETC-level awards [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Miyah Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Altus AFB
    AETC
    97th MDG
    97th OMRS

