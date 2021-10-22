Members from the 97th Medical Group Healthcare Operations Squadron (HCOS) pose for a photo at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Oct. 22, 2021. The 97th HCOS oversees resource management, patient administration, medical information systems, medical logistics, medical readiness, pharmacy, laboratory and diagnostic imaging. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kayla Christenson)
|Date Taken:
|10.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2022 16:59
|Photo ID:
|7117028
|VIRIN:
|211022-F-OI201-0200
|Resolution:
|4976x3311
|Size:
|1.05 MB
|Location:
|ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 97th MDG members recognized with Air Force, AETC-level awards [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Kayla Christenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
97th MDG members recognized with Air Force, AETC-level awards
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT