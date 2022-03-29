Tyndall's Child Development Center

The new 325th Force Support Squadron Child Development Center continues to undergo construction at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, March 29, 2022. The one year anniversary of the groundbreaking of the new CDC facility marks a massive milestone in Tyndall’s rebuilding efforts toward becoming the Installation of the Future. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tiffany Price)

