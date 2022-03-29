The new 325th Force Support Squadron Child Development Center remains under construction at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, March 29, 2022. The building will consist of four wings with 16 new classrooms to provide education and care for Tyndall’s families as the Installation of the Future continues to evolve. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tiffany Price)
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2022 14:28
|Photo ID:
|7116755
|VIRIN:
|220329-F-DB615-1001
|Resolution:
|4832x3235
|Size:
|2.01 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tyndall's Child Development Center [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Tiffany Price, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
