Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen H. Hicks participates in a virtual engagement for the Women's College Coalition: In Conversation with Women in STEM, the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., March 30, 2022. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2022 14:10
|Photo ID:
|7116729
|VIRIN:
|220330-D-BN624-0158
|Resolution:
|5485x3650
|Size:
|12.58 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Deputy Secretary of Defense Hicks Speaks at Women's College Coalition STEM Event [Image 9 of 9], by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT