    Deputy Secretary of Defense Hicks Speaks at Women's College Coalition STEM Event [Image 3 of 9]

    Deputy Secretary of Defense Hicks Speaks at Women's College Coalition STEM Event

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2022

    Photo by Lisa Ferdinando      

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs       

    Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen H. Hicks participates in a virtual engagement for the Women's College Coalition: In Conversation with Women in STEM, the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., March 30, 2022. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2022
    Date Posted: 03.30.2022 14:10
    Photo ID: 7116726
    VIRIN: 220330-D-BN624-0130
    Resolution: 4399x2927
    Size: 7.87 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Deputy Secretary of Defense Hicks Speaks at Women's College Coalition STEM Event [Image 9 of 9], by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    STEM
    DSD
    Kathleen Hicks: Women's College Coalition

