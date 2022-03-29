MacDill Air Force Base Hosts Phoenix Rally 2022

Houston Mills, Vice President of Flight Operations for UPS and U.S. Marine Corps veteran, delivers remarks during Phoenix Rally at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, March 29, 2022. Mills shared his experiences with strategic operations planning and his background as a Marine aviator to more than 260 Total Force Mobility Air Force leaders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Cobin)

Date Taken: 03.29.2022
Location: TAMPA, FL, US