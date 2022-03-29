MacDill Air Force Base Hosts Phoenix Rally 2022

U.S. Air Force Gen. Mike Minihan, commander of Air Mobility Command, listens in during remarks at the Phoenix Rally conference at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, March 29, 2022. Spring Phoenix Rally brought together 260 Total Force Mobility Air Force leaders to discuss resiliency of force, Air Mobility Command’s new strategy and priorities and how to work together to ensure that a Mobility Air Force is prepared to deliver Rapid Global Mobility in a peer competitor fight. U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Cobin)
