Gauck, Hernandez first female duo to lead CSFE Detachment Sheppard

Lt. j.g. Gayle Gauck guides Cmdr. Matthew Williams, commanding officer, Naval Construction Training Center Gulfport, during a tour of the Naval Detachment at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, March 8, 2022. Gauck is the second female officer to lead the Center for Seabees and Facilities Engineering Detachment Sheppard. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Ebony Bryant)

