Lt. j.g. Gayle Gauck guides Cmdr. Matthew Williams, commanding officer, Naval Construction Training Center Gulfport, during a tour of the Naval Detachment at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, March 8, 2022. Gauck is the second female officer to lead the Center for Seabees and Facilities Engineering Detachment Sheppard. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Ebony Bryant)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2022 11:27
|Photo ID:
|7116319
|VIRIN:
|220308-F-PF344-002
|Resolution:
|3544x2835
|Size:
|9.39 MB
|Location:
|SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Gauck, Hernandez first female duo to lead CSFE Detachment Sheppard [Image 2 of 2], by 2nd Lt. Ebony Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Gauck, Hernandez first female duo to lead CSFE Detachment Sheppard
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT