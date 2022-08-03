Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gauck, Hernandez first female duo to lead CSFE Detachment Sheppard [Image 2 of 2]

    Gauck, Hernandez first female duo to lead CSFE Detachment Sheppard

    SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2022

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Ebony Bryant 

    82nd Training Wing Public Affairs

    Lt. j.g. Gayle Gauck guides Cmdr. Matthew Williams, commanding officer, Naval Construction Training Center Gulfport, during a tour of the Naval Detachment at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, March 8, 2022. Gauck is the second female officer to lead the Center for Seabees and Facilities Engineering Detachment Sheppard. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Ebony Bryant)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gauck, Hernandez first female duo to lead CSFE Detachment Sheppard [Image 2 of 2], by 2nd Lt. Ebony Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Seabees
    Sheppard Air Force Base
    women's history
    Center for Seabees and Facilities Engineering

