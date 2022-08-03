Senior Chief Petty Officer Melinda Hernandez briefs Naval Construction Training leadership at Sheppard AFB, Texas, March 8, 2022. Hernandez is the first female senior enlisted leader for Center for Seabees and Facilities Engineering Detachment Sheppard. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Ebony Bryant)
|03.08.2022
|03.30.2022 11:27
|7116318
|220308-F-PF344-001
|5656x3699
|7.32 MB
|SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|0
|0
Gauck, Hernandez first female duo to lead CSFE Detachment Sheppard
