Vietnam War Veterans Day Commemoration at the Hampton Roads Naval Museum

Attendees stand for the singing of the National Anthem during a Vietnam War Veterans Day Commemoration event hosted by the Hampton Roads Naval Museum on March 29, 2022. The event was attended by area veterans, service members and the general public. (US Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

