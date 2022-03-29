Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vietnam War Veterans Day Commemoration at the Hampton Roads Naval Museum [Image 5 of 5]

    Vietnam War Veterans Day Commemoration at the Hampton Roads Naval Museum

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2022

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Hampton Roads Naval Museum

    Attendees stand for the singing of the National Anthem during a Vietnam War Veterans Day Commemoration event hosted by the Hampton Roads Naval Museum on March 29, 2022. The event was attended by area veterans, service members and the general public. (US Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

