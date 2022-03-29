Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vietnam Exhibit tour during Vietnam War Veterans Day [Image 2 of 5]

    Vietnam Exhibit tour during Vietnam War Veterans Day

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2022

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Hampton Roads Naval Museum

    Museum Director John Pentangelo of the Hampton Roads Naval Museum (right) and Rear Admiral Brendan McLane, Commanding Officer of Naval Surface Force Atlantic tour the museum’s exhibit “The Ten Thousand-Day War at Sea: The U.S. Navy in Vietnam, 1950-1975.” The tour occurred at the conclusion of a ceremony as part of National Vietnam War Veterans Day, which was hosted by the museum on March 29, 2022 for area veterans, service members and the general public. (US Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2022
    Hampton Roads Naval Museum
    Museum Exhibit
    Vietnam War Veterans Day

