USS Green Bay (LPD 20) Conducts Surface Warfare Advanced Tactics Training

PHILIPPINE SEA (March 20, 2022) Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Denis Medved, from Mechanicsville, Md., front, and Fire Controlman 1st Class Joseph Reed, from Arlington, Va., reload a 50-caliber machine gun during a live fire exercise as part of surface warfare advanced tactics training. Green Bay, part of Expeditionary Strike Group 7, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan D. Berlier)

