Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Green Bay (LPD 20) Conducts Surface Warfare Advanced Tactics Training [Image 10 of 11]

    USS Green Bay (LPD 20) Conducts Surface Warfare Advanced Tactics Training

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    03.20.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Berlier 

    USS Green Bay (LPD 20)

    PHILIPPINE SEA (March 20, 2022) Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Denis Medved, from Mechanicsville, Md., assigned to the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20), fires a 50-caliber machine gun during a live fire exercise as part of surface warfare advanced tactics training (SWATT). Green Bay, part of Expeditionary Strike Group 7, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan D. Berlier)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2022
    Date Posted: 03.30.2022 09:56
    Photo ID: 7116154
    VIRIN: 220320-N-BT681-1467
    Resolution: 4152x2764
    Size: 882.32 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Green Bay (LPD 20) Conducts Surface Warfare Advanced Tactics Training [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 Jonathan Berlier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Green Bay (LPD 20) Conducts Surface Warfare Advanced Tactics Training
    USS Green Bay (LPD 20) Conducts Surface Warfare Advanced Tactics Training
    USS Green Bay (LPD 20) Conducts Surface Warfare Advanced Tactics Training
    USS Green Bay (LPD 20) Conducts Surface Warfare Advanced Tactics Training
    USS Green Bay (LPD 20) Conducts Surface Warfare Advanced Tactics Training
    USS Green Bay (LPD 20) Conducts Surface Warfare Advanced Tactics Training
    USS Green Bay (LPD 20) Conducts Surface Warfare Advanced Tactics Training
    USS Green Bay (LPD 20) Conducts Surface Warfare Advanced Tactics Training
    USS Green Bay (LPD 20) Conducts Surface Warfare Advanced Tactics Training
    USS Green Bay (LPD 20) Conducts Surface Warfare Advanced Tactics Training
    USS Green Bay (LPD 20) Conducts Surface Warfare Advanced Tactics Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Bridge
    Machine Gun
    LPD
    USS Green Bay
    CIC
    SWATT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT