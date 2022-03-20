PHILIPPINE SEA (March 20, 2022) Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Denis Medved, from Mechanicsville, Md., assigned to the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20), fires a 50-caliber machine gun during a live fire exercise as part of surface warfare advanced tactics training (SWATT). Green Bay, part of Expeditionary Strike Group 7, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan D. Berlier)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.20.2022 Date Posted: 03.30.2022 09:56 Photo ID: 7116154 VIRIN: 220320-N-BT681-1467 Resolution: 4152x2764 Size: 882.32 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Green Bay (LPD 20) Conducts Surface Warfare Advanced Tactics Training [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 Jonathan Berlier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.