RTC Gear Issue

Chief Mineman Joshua Royer, a recruit division commander (RDC) assigned to Recruit Training Command (RTC) fits a cover for a recruit in his division. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher M. O'Grady)
|03.08.2022
|03.30.2022 09:41
|7116153
|220308-N-LN782-2425
|6823x5172
|1.56 MB
|GREAT LAKES, IL, US
|1
|0
