Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    RTC Gear Issue [Image 2 of 4]

    RTC Gear Issue

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher OGrady 

    U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command

    A recruit division commander assigned to Recruit Training Command fits a cover for a recruit in his division. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher M. O'Grady)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2022
    Date Posted: 03.30.2022 09:41
    Photo ID: 7116151
    VIRIN: 220308-N-LN782-2396
    Resolution: 7745x5163
    Size: 1.87 MB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RTC Gear Issue [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Christopher OGrady, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    RTC Gear Issue
    RTC Gear Issue
    RTC Gear Issue
    RTC Gear Issue

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RTC
    Recruit Training Command
    Great Lakes
    Navy recruit

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT