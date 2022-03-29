In celebration of March as Women's History Month, 16th Sustainment Battalion Equal Opportunity Leader, Staff Sgt. Joanna Castillo hosted a ceremony at the Knights Lair Dining Facility at Baumholder, Germany, on Mar. 29, 2022.
(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Daniel Yeadon)
This work, 16th Sustainment Brigade host celebration of Women's history [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Daniel Yeadon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
