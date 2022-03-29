Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    16th Sustainment Brigade host celebration of Women's history [Image 5 of 5]

    16th Sustainment Brigade host celebration of Women's history

    BAUMHOLDER, RP, GERMANY

    03.29.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Daniel Yeadon 

    16th Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 16th Sustainment Brigade, 30th Medical Brigade, 44th Expeditionary Signal Battalion, and civilians from the Baumholder Military Community observed Women's History Month with a cake-cutting ceremony at the Knights Lair Dining Facility, Baumholder, Germany, Mar. 29, 2022.
    The event featured opening remarks by Lt. Col. Hans Lokodi, 16th Special Troops Battalion commander, and a speech by Master Sgt. Zerphlee Green, Special Operations NCOIC, 16th Sustainment Brigade.
    (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Daniel Yeadon)

