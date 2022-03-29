U.S. Soldiers assigned to 16th Sustainment Brigade, 30th Medical Brigade, 44th Expeditionary Signal Battalion, and civilians from the Baumholder Military Community observed Women's History Month with a cake-cutting ceremony at the Knights Lair Dining Facility, Baumholder, Germany, Mar. 29, 2022.
The event featured opening remarks by Lt. Col. Hans Lokodi, 16th Special Troops Battalion commander, and a speech by Master Sgt. Zerphlee Green, Special Operations NCOIC, 16th Sustainment Brigade.
(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Daniel Yeadon)
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2022 08:20
|Photo ID:
|7115952
|VIRIN:
|220329-A-MP101-004
|Resolution:
|5396x3602
|Size:
|9.54 MB
|Location:
|BAUMHOLDER, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 16th Sustainment Brigade host celebration of Women's history [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Daniel Yeadon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT