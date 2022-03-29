16th Sustainment Brigade host celebration of Women's history

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 16th Sustainment Brigade, 30th Medical Brigade, 44th Expeditionary Signal Battalion, and civilians from the Baumholder Military Community observed Women's History Month with a cake-cutting ceremony at the Knights Lair Dining Facility, Baumholder, Germany, Mar. 29, 2022.

The event featured opening remarks by Lt. Col. Hans Lokodi, 16th Special Troops Battalion commander, and a speech by Master Sgt. Zerphlee Green, Special Operations NCOIC, 16th Sustainment Brigade.

(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Daniel Yeadon)

