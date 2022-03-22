Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Essex In-Port Operations [Image 2 of 4]

    USS Essex In-Port Operations

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2022

    Photo by Seaman Donita Burks 

    USS Essex-LHD 2

    SAN DIEGO (March 22, 2022) Culinary Specialist Seaman Ryan Datanagan, a native of Honolulu, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), slices watermelon aboard Essex, March 22, 2022. Essex is homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Donita Burks)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2022
    Date Posted: 03.29.2022 20:10
    Photo ID: 7114785
    VIRIN: 220322-N-YB310-1041
    Resolution: 4324x3089
    Size: 1.55 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Essex In-Port Operations [Image 4 of 4], by SN Donita Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NAVY
    Amphibious
    ESSEX
    LHD2
    LHD

