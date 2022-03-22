Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Essex In-Port Operations [Image 1 of 4]

    USS Essex In-Port Operations

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2022

    Photo by Seaman Donita Burks 

    USS Essex-LHD 2

    SAN DIEGO (March 22, 2022) Interior Communications Electrician 2nd Class Darren Bark, a native of Broken Bow, Okla., assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), uses the 1 Main Circuit (1MC) aboard Essex, March 22, 2022. Essex is homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Donita Burks)

    This work, USS Essex In-Port Operations [Image 4 of 4], by SN Donita Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

