SAN DIEGO (March 22, 2022) Interior Communications Electrician 2nd Class Darren Bark, a native of Broken Bow, Okla., assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), uses the 1 Main Circuit (1MC) aboard Essex, March 22, 2022. Essex is homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Donita Burks)
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2022 20:10
|Photo ID:
|7114784
|VIRIN:
|220322-N-YB310-1024
|Resolution:
|4592x3280
|Size:
|1.02 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Essex In-Port Operations [Image 4 of 4], by SN Donita Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
