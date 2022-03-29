Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Operation Steel Eagle [Image 5 of 5]

    Operation Steel Eagle

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2022

    Photo by Maj. Jason Elmore 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division Public Affairs

    A soldier assigned to C Troop, 3rd Squadron, 61st Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade, 4th Infantry Division, provides security for their formation while conducting movement to an observation post during Operation Steel Eagle on Fort Carson, Colo., Mar. 29, 2022. Operation Steel Eagle is a brigade-wide exercise designed to integrate maneuver forces, artillery fires, and intelligence collection. U.S. Army photo by Maj. Jason Elmore.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2022
    Date Posted: 03.29.2022 18:12
    Photo ID: 7114545
    VIRIN: 220329-A-JZ147-005
    Resolution: 3648x2432
    Size: 2.89 MB
    Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Steel Eagle [Image 5 of 5], by MAJ Jason Elmore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Operation Steel Eagle
    Operation Steel Eagle
    Operation Steel Eagle
    Operation Steel Eagle
    Operation Steel Eagle

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    observation
    scout
    cavalry
    rifle
    training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT