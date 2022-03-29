A platoon leader assigned to C Troop, 3rd Squadron, 61st Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade, 4th Infantry Division, speaks to their formation on the radio while conducting movement to an observation post during Operation Steel Eagle on Fort Carson, Colo., Mar. 29, 2022. Operation Steel Eagle is a brigade-wide exercise designed to integrate maneuver forces, artillery fires, and intelligence collection. U.S. Army photo by Maj. Jason Elmore.

