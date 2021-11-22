1st Lt. Zachary Conn and 1st Lt. Austin Conn, Mississippi Medical Detachment, Mississippi Army National Guard, pose outside of the Raymond Road Armory in Jackson, Mississippi, Nov. 8, 2021. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Benjamin Tomlinson)
|Date Taken:
|11.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2022 15:44
|Photo ID:
|7114181
|VIRIN:
|211122-A-AD005-011
|Resolution:
|3987x4390
|Size:
|16.17 MB
|Location:
|JACKSON, MS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Twin Officers [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Connie Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT