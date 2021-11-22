Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Twin Officers [Image 3 of 3]

    Twin Officers

    JACKSON, MS, UNITED STATES

    11.22.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Connie Jones 

    102d Public Affairs Detachment

    1st Lt. Zachary Conn and 1st Lt. Austin Conn, Mississippi Medical Detachment, Mississippi Army National Guard, pose outside of the Raymond Road Armory in Jackson, Mississippi, Nov. 8, 2021. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Benjamin Tomlinson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.22.2021
    Date Posted: 03.29.2022 15:44
    Photo ID: 7114181
    VIRIN: 211122-A-AD005-011
    Resolution: 3987x4390
    Size: 16.17 MB
    Location: JACKSON, MS, US 
    Mississippi
    MSNG
    102DMPAD
    MS Medical Detachment

