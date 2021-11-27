Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Double Grilled [Image 1 of 3]

    Double Grilled

    PEARL, MS, UNITED STATES

    11.27.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Connie Jones 

    102d Public Affairs Detachment

    1st Lt. Zachary Conn and 1st Austin Conn, Mississippi Medical Detachment, Mississippi Army National Guard, prepare a turkey for a family dinner in Pearl, Mississippi, Nov. 26, 2021. Grilling is one of the hobbies the twins share. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Connie Jones)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.27.2021
    Date Posted: 03.29.2022 15:44
    Photo ID: 7114179
    VIRIN: 211127-A-TQ005-455
    Resolution: 1512x2016
    Size: 2.36 MB
    Location: PEARL, MS, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Double Grilled [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Connie Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Double Grilled
    Bloodwork
    Twin Officers

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Grilling
    Mississippi
    MSMedDet

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT