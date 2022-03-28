Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    India Company Rappel Tower

    BEAUFORT, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Christopher McMurry 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, go down the rappel tower at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., March 28, 2022. The 47-foot-tall rappel tower helps recruits overcome their fear of heights. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Christopher McMurry)

    Date Taken: 03.28.2022
    BEAUFORT, SC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, India Company Rappel Tower [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Christopher McMurry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Parris Island
    Marines
    Rappel Tower
    Bootcamp

