India Company Rappel Tower

Recruits with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, go down the rappel tower at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., March 28, 2022. The 47-foot-tall rappel tower helps recruits overcome their fear of heights. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Christopher McMurry)
