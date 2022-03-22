USS Arlington Sailors Conduct Replenishment-at-Sea

220322-N-PC065-2010 ATLANTIC OCEAN – Sailors assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24) man their stations prior to a replenishment-at-sea with the Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS Kanawha (T-AO 196), March 22, 2022. Arlington is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S. allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)

