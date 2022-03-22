Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USNS Kanawha Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea with USS Arlington [Image 1 of 3]

    USNS Kanawha Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea with USS Arlington

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class John Bellino 

    USS Arlington (LPD 24)

    220322-N-PC065-2004 ATLANTIC OCEAN – The Henry J. Kaiser fleet replenishment oiler USNS Kanawha (T-AO 196) sails ahead of the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24) prior to a replenishment-at-sea, March 22, 2022. Arlington is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S. allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2022
