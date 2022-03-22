USNS Kanawha Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea with USS Arlington

220322-N-PC065-2004 ATLANTIC OCEAN – The Henry J. Kaiser fleet replenishment oiler USNS Kanawha (T-AO 196) sails ahead of the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24) prior to a replenishment-at-sea, March 22, 2022. Arlington is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S. allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)

