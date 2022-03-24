Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    76 AS remembers Grant Davis [Image 7 of 7]

    76 AS remembers Grant Davis

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    03.24.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Memorial ride participants and members of the 76th Airlift Squadron share a moment of silence before beginning the annual Grant's Ride at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 24, 2022. Davis, who was a hardworking Airman, flying over 1,260 flight hours and 445 sorties, was killed by a vehicle on March 26, 2016, while cycling off base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech)

    Date Taken: 03.24.2022
    Date Posted: 03.29.2022 10:24
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    This work, 76 AS remembers Grant Davis [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Madelyn Keech, identified by DVIDS

    safety
    cycling
    76th Airlift Squadron
    SSgt Grant Davis
    Grant’s Ride

