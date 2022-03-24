76 AS remembers Grant Davis

Memorial ride participants and members of the 76th Airlift Squadron share a moment of silence before beginning the annual Grant's Ride at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 24, 2022. Davis, who was a hardworking Airman, flying over 1,260 flight hours and 445 sorties, was killed by a vehicle on March 26, 2016, while cycling off base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech)

by A1C Madelyn Keech