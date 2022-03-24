76 AS remembers Grant Davis

The 76th Airlift Squadron hosted its annual Grant’s Ride memorial event at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 24, 2022.

The cycling event honors U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Grant Davis, who was killed by a vehicle while cycling off base March 26, 2016.



Davis was a hardworking Airman assigned to the 76 AS, a unit that goes by the name “Fightin’ Doves”. During his time at Ramstein, he flew over 1,260 flight hours and 445 sorties, but he was also known for his passion for fitness and as an avid cyclist who rode his bike to and from work every day.



“This morning, I went to his roadside memorial,” Lt. Col. Melissa Dombrock, 76 AS commander, said. “On a sharp curve, next to the narrow road, there’s an old bike with our 76 AS patch and his bracelet. I reset the wreath of flowers and took a moment to say thank you and offer a toast to him. I feel very strongly the communal grief for having lost one of our own.”



Dombrock also shared a letter with participants that she received from Grant’s father, Jeff Davis:



“On behalf of my wife and children, we are happy that the members of the 76th Airlift Squadron are remembering Grant with a bike ride again this year. We do miss Grant. We know he loved to bike, and he had a deep commitment to the Air Force. Keep us in mind during your ride. Thanks to you and all of the Doves for honoring our son.”



This year’s ride gave participants the option of cycling on or off base. Participants who chose the off-base route carried flowers with them while riding to leave at Davis’ roadside memorial.



The memorial ride, which encourages bicycle safety, serves as a celebration of Davis’ life and service and as a reminder to all motorists to be careful of their surroundings while on the road.

