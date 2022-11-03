Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AGE maintainers provide reliable equipment for Incirlik AB aircraft [Image 4 of 6]

    AGE maintainers provide reliable equipment for Incirlik AB aircraft

    TURKEY

    03.11.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Derry 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Zachory Walls, an aerospace ground equipment journeyman assigned to the 39th Maintenance Squadron, replaces fuel injectors on an engine at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, March 11, 2022. AGE plays a vital role in continuing the mission by maintaining and repairing the equipment that supplies electricity, hydraulic pressure and air pressure to grounded aircraft ensuring they are ready for flight. The 39th MXS is made up of several teams who work concurrently to provide intermediate-level aircraft maintenance, conventional munitions and war reserve material in support of overseas contingency operations. As part of the 39th Air Base Wing, the 39th MXS supports U.S., NATO and partner nation forces in defending NATO’s southern flank. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Derry)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2022
    Date Posted: 03.29.2022 07:17
    Photo ID: 7113242
    VIRIN: 220311-F-YG657-1226
    Resolution: 7913x5275
    Size: 6.06 MB
    Location: TR
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AGE maintainers provide reliable equipment for Incirlik AB aircraft [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Jacob Derry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AGE maintainers provide reliable equipment for Incirlik AB aircraft
    TAGS

    39 ABW
    Aerospace Ground Equipment
    Incirlik Air Base
    AGE
    39th Air Base Wing

