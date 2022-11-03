AGE maintainers provide reliable equipment for Incirlik AB aircraft

Senior Airman Zachory Walls, an aerospace ground equipment journeyman assigned to the 39th Maintenance Squadron, replaces fuel injectors on an engine at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, March 11, 2022. AGE plays a vital role in continuing the mission by maintaining and repairing the equipment that supplies electricity, hydraulic pressure and air pressure to grounded aircraft ensuring they are ready for flight. The 39th MXS is made up of several teams who work concurrently to provide intermediate-level aircraft maintenance, conventional munitions and war reserve material in support of overseas contingency operations. As part of the 39th Air Base Wing, the 39th MXS supports U.S., NATO and partner nation forces in defending NATO’s southern flank. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Derry)

Date Taken: 03.11.2022 Date Posted: 03.29.2022 Location: TR