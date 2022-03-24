Veterans unveil monument to memorialize Operation Varsity

Veterans of Operation Varsity stand next to the recently unveiled monument on March 24, 2022, to memorialize the sacrifices made during the first and most significant Allied paratroop operation in Nazi Germany. The Veterans traveled from the United States to attend the ceremony. (Photo by C/PFC Jacob Barnes)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.24.2022 Date Posted: 03.29.2022 Photo ID: 7113131 Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE