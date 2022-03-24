Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Veterans unveil monument to memorialize Operation Varsity [Image 1 of 2]

    Veterans unveil monument to memorialize Operation Varsity

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    03.24.2022

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden   

    Veterans of Operation Varsity stand next to the recently unveiled monument on March 24, 2022, to memorialize the sacrifices made during the first and most significant Allied paratroop operation in Nazi Germany. The Veterans traveled from the United States to attend the ceremony. (Photo by C/PFC Jacob Barnes)

    Date Taken: 03.24.2022
    EUCOM
    Wiesbaden
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe

