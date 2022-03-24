Veterans of Operation Varsity stand next to the recently unveiled monument on March 24, 2022, to memorialize the sacrifices made during the first and most significant Allied paratroop operation in Nazi Germany. The Veterans traveled from the United States to attend the ceremony. (Photo by C/PFC Jacob Barnes)
Veterans unveil monument to memorialize Operation Varsity
