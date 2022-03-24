Veterans of Operation Varsity stand next to Soldiers of the 82nd Airborne Division. Lt. Col. Pinkie Fischer, 3rd from the left, “They did not jump thinking they would make history in the airborne community, but rather their courageous actions forever made an imprint on the pages of time.” (Photo by C/PFC Nathaniel Griffis)

Veterans unveil monument to memorialize Operation Varsity