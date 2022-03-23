Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    III MIG at Jungle Warfare Training Center: Rappelling [Image 7 of 7]

    III MIG at Jungle Warfare Training Center: Rappelling

    CAMP GONSALVES, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.23.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Colton Garrett 

    III MEF Information Group     

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Lester Gerber, commanding officer of III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group (III MIG), addresses his Marines after conducting jungle rappel training at Jungle Warfare Training Center (JWTC), Camp Gonsalves, Okinawa, Japan, March 23, 2022. Rappelling is used to quickly scale down steep cliffs, hills and structures using only a rope and a carabiner. Marines with III MIG traveled to JWTC to participate in Basic Jungle Skills Course, which consists of jungle medicine, communication, rappelling, land navigation and an endurance course, to hone their ability to conduct command and control operations in an austere environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Colton K. Garrett)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2022
    Date Posted: 03.29.2022 03:10
    Photo ID: 7113130
    VIRIN: 220323-M-FS141-1318
    Resolution: 6256x4171
    Size: 12.51 MB
    Location: CAMP GONSALVES, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, III MIG at Jungle Warfare Training Center: Rappelling [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Colton Garrett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Jungle Warfare Training Center
    U.S. Marines
    Rappelling
    austere environment
    Hasty Rappel
    III MIG

