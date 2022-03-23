III MIG at Jungle Warfare Training Center: Rappelling

U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group (III MIG) rappel down a cliff during jungle rappel training at Jungle Warfare Training Center (JWTC), Camp Gonsalves, Okinawa, Japan, March 23, 2022. Rappelling is used to quickly scale down steep cliffs, hills and structures using only a rope and a carabiner. Marines with III MIG traveled to JWTC to participate in Basic Jungle Skills Course, which consists of jungle medicine, communication, rappelling, land navigation and an endurance course, to hone their ability to conduct command and control operations in an austere environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Colton K. Garrett)

