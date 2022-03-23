Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Baumholder Military Community ready to host IMCOM-E’s best warriors [Image 1 of 3]

    Baumholder Military Community ready to host IMCOM-E’s best warriors

    GERMANY

    03.23.2022

    Photo by Nicole Alberico 

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    Command Sgt. Major Stephen LaRocque (right) provides guidance to Sgt. 1st Class Diana Isom (left) during the IMCOM-E Best Warrior Completion ROC drill.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2022
    Date Posted: 03.29.2022 02:50
    Photo ID: 7113115
    VIRIN: 220323-A-QJ905-915
    Resolution: 2464x1632
    Size: 1.93 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Baumholder Military Community ready to host IMCOM-E’s best warriors [Image 3 of 3], by Nicole Alberico, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Baumholder Military Community ready to host IMCOM-E’s best warriors
    Baumholder Military Community ready to host IMCOM-E’s best warriors
    Baumholder Military Community ready to host IMCOM-E’s best warriors

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Baumholder Military Community ready to host IMCOM-E&rsquo;s best warriors

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    BestWarriorCompetition
    ArmyStrong
    Target_News_Europe
    readiness StrongerTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT