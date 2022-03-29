Baumholder Military Community ready to host IMCOM-E’s best warriors

BAUMHOLDER, Germany — With the Installation Management Command-Europe 2022 Best Warrior Competition weeks away, Soldiers and civilians with USAG Rheinland-Pfalz have been working tirelessly to ensure Baumholder Military Community is ready to test the best of IMCOM-E warriors.



Weeks of planning and hard work came to fruition March 23-24 when cadre and evaluators from garrisons across Europe gathered at Baumholder for the garrison’s rehearsal of concept drill.



“The intent of this ROC drill is to make sure everyone here to grade or is here to safely execute events doesn’t walk away with any questions,” said garrison Command Sgt. Major Stephen LaRocque.



The competition, scheduled April 10-13, will bring 13 enlisted Soldiers from seven garrisons throughout Europe to Baumholder. The Soldiers -- ranking from Private First Class to Staff Sergeant -- will compete in all aspects of soldiering such as physical fitness feats, land-navigating, ruck marching, shooting, grenade throwing, essay writing and a mystery event.



Senior NCOs came here to get eyes on competition venues and iron out any potential logistical, safety or scheduling issues.

Ensuring the safety and excellence of those events takes a team – and historical knowledge – to succeed, according to one of the Soldiers organizing the event.



“I’m grateful for all the NCOs and outstanding senior leaders I have met across the other six garrisons who have been willing to help and give feedback from previous IMCOM-E Best Warrior Competitions to really make this event a success,” said Sgt. 1st Class Diana Isom, the NCO in charge of the competition. “I am grateful for the Soldiers and leaders from Headquarters and Headquarters Company and throughout the garrison who are involved in the planning and execution.”

During a time where the garrison is at the height of readiness supporting world events, LaRocque said Baumholder is the best place to hold the competition.



“Baumholder is ready,” he said.



Isom agreed that Baumholder is the right place for IMCOM-E’s Best Warrior Competition.



“It is such an honor and privilege for Baumholder to host this event” she said. “Baumholder is rich in history especially when it comes to the German-American relationship it shares with the German military and civilian community.”



The competition kicks off April 10. Be sure to follow the garrison’s and BMC Facebook pages for daily updates from the competition.

