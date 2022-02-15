Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    63rd Readiness Division hosts first NSIN Bootcamp

    63rd Readiness Division hosts first NSIN Bootcamp

    MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2022

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Matthew Chlosta 

    63rd Readiness Division

    Vivek Rao, one of the two instructors and a lecturer and researcher at the Haas School of Business and the College of Engineering at UC-Berkeley, participates virtually in the 63rd Readiness Division’s first National Security Innovation Network Bootcamp, Feb. 15, 2022 at the Sgt. James Witkowski Armed Forces Reserve Center in Mountain View, Calif. The workshop hosted by the 63rd RD, Feb. 14-17, 2022 and Feb. 23-24, 2022, is designed to address and create innovative solutions to the unit’s challenge statement, “How might we provide better customer service to our clients addressing Personnel, Sustainment, Readiness and Training?"

    Date Taken: 02.15.2022
    Date Posted: 03.28.2022 20:25
    Photo ID: 7112872
    VIRIN: 220215-A-NP785-081
    Resolution: 5709x3359
    Size: 2.31 MB
    Location: MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, US 
    United States Army

    DoD
    U.S. Army Reserve
    Defense Innovation Unit
    63rd Readiness Division
    NSIN Bootcamp
    UC-Berkeley

