Army Reserve civilian Joshua Gholston, G1, staff training specialist, HHD, 63rd RD, participates virtually in the 63rd Readiness Division’s first National Security Innovation Network Bootcamp, Feb. 23, 2022 at the Sgt. James Witkowski Armed Forces Reserve Center in Mountain View, Calif. The workshop hosted by the 63rd RD, Feb. 14-17, 2022 and Feb. 23-24, 2022, is designed to address and create innovative solutions to the unit’s challenge statement, “How might we provide better customer service to our clients addressing Personnel, Sustainment, Readiness and Training?"

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.23.2022 Date Posted: 03.28.2022 20:25 Photo ID: 7112866 VIRIN: 220223-A-NP785-037 Resolution: 5020x3892 Size: 2.36 MB Location: MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 63rd Readiness Division hosts first NSIN Bootcamp [Image 9 of 9], by SFC Matthew Chlosta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.