22nd AS returns to Australia, celebrates 80 years of heritage

U.S. Air Force Airmen pose for a photo on a C-5M Super Galaxy at RAAF Base Amberley, Queensland, March 25, 2022. The 22nd Airlift Squadron, currently stationed at Travis Air Force Base, California, commemorated the 80th anniversary of its establishment March 23-27, 2022, with a visit to RAAF Base Amberley. The squadron was established April 3, 1942, as the 22nd Transport Squadron at Essendon Airport in Melbourne, Australia, coinciding with the establishment of several RAAF transport squadrons. The visit to RAAF Base Amberley allowed USAF personnel to meet strategic airlift counterparts from the RAAF’s Nos. 33 and 36 Squadron and provide Australian Defence Force personnel the opportunity to train together and tour the C-5M.(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra)

