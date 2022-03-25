Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    22nd AS returns to Australia, celebrates 80 years of heritage [Image 10 of 14]

    22nd AS returns to Australia, celebrates 80 years of heritage

    AUSTRALIA

    03.25.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen assigned to the 22nd Airlift Squadron at Travis Air Force Base, California, train with members of the Royal Australian Air Force on a U.S. Air Force C-5M Super Galaxy at RAAF Base Amberley, Australia, March 25, 2022. The 22nd AS commemorated the 80th anniversary of its establishment with a visit to RAAF Base Amberley March 23-27, 2022. The squadron was established April 3, 1942, as the 22nd Transport Squadron at Essendon Airport in Melbourne, Australia, coinciding with the establishment of several RAAF transport squadrons. The visit to RAAF Base Amberley allowed USAF personnel to meet counterparts from the RAAF’s Nos. 33 and 36 Squadron and provide Australian Defence Force personnel the opportunity to train together and celebrate shared achievements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra)

    This work, 22nd AS returns to Australia, celebrates 80 years of heritage [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Karla Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Travis
    C-5M Super Galaxy
    AMC
    22nd AS
    60 AMXS

