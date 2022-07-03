Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Benning Marksmanship Unit Wins in Florida [Image 9 of 9]

    Fort Benning Marksmanship Unit Wins in Florida

    PALM BAY, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2022

    Photo by Maj. Michelle Lunato 

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit

    Staff Sgt. Ben Cleland, a marksmanship instructor/competitive shooter with the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit Service Rifle Team, competes at the Orange Blossom Regional in Palm Bay, Florida March 5-13. The Swanton, Ohio native helped the USAMU claim four wins and a range record in their first match of the 2022 season.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2022
    Date Posted: 03.28.2022 17:47
    Photo ID: 7112662
    VIRIN: 220307-A-ZG886-741
    Resolution: 5403x3602
    Size: 1.6 MB
    Location: PALM BAY, FL, US 
    Hometown: SWANTON, OH, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Benning Marksmanship Unit Wins in Florida [Image 9 of 9], by MAJ Michelle Lunato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Swanton, Ohio Soldier helps Army Team set Range Record in Florida Marksmanship Competition
    USAMU Soldiers win Florida Marksmanship Competition
    USAMU Soldiers seize four wins at Marksmanship Competition in Florida
    Fort Benning Soldiers seize the wins in Florida Marksmanship Competition
    Fort Benning Soldiers set Florida Range Record
    Lousiana Soldier helps Army Team set Range Record in Florida
    USAMU Service Rifle Team Kicks of Shooting Season
    Fort Benning Soldiers Win Florida Marksmanship Competition
    Fort Benning Marksmanship Unit Wins in Florida

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USAMU Service Rifle Team Kicks of Competition Season with Four Wins &amp; a Range Record

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    rifle competition
    Ben Cleland
    Orange Blossom Regional

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT