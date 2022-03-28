USAMU Service Rifle Team Kicks of Competition Season with Four Wins & a Range Record

Palm Bay, FLORIDA – The U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit Service Rifle Team kicked off their competition season with four wins and a range record at the Orange Blossom Regional in Palm Bay, Florida March 5 -13.



In the Four-Man One and Done Team Match, the USAMU team seized the win with a score of 491-19x, over the second place score or 484-17x. The team included Sgt. 1st Class Brandon Green, Sgt. 1st Class Erin O’Neill, Staff Sgt. Ben Cleland, and Staff Sgt. Verne Conant. This unique regional match course of fire required each team member to complete one of the four strings of fire, along with their sighting shots: 10 standing shots in 22 minutes from 200 yards (Cleland/97-2x); 10 seated shots in 60 seconds from 200 yards (Green/98-5x); 10 prone shots in 70 seconds from 300 yards (O’Neill/96-1x); and 10 prone shots in 22 minutes from 600 yards (Conant/200-11x).



The next day’s match had the four-man team split up for the Two-Man Team Match. Conant and O’Neill laid down a team score of 992-43x, earning them second place. The team of Green and Cleland not only took the win, but set a new range record with their score of 998-48x. That’s a score that is just two points short of perfect.



This course of fire, for each team member, consisted of 10 standing shots in 12 minutes from 200 yards; 10 seated shots in 60 seconds from 200 yards; 10 prone shots in 70 seconds from 300 yards; and 20 prone shots in 22 minutes from 600 yards.



The USAMU Soldiers teamed up again for the next day’s Four-Man Team Match, taking home another first place team win with their combined score of 1983-90x. This national match course of fire, for each team member, consisted of: 10 standing shots in 12 minutes from 200 yards; 10 seated shots in 60 seconds from 200 yards; 10 prone shots in 70 seconds from 300 yards; and 20 prone shots in 22 minutes from 600 yards. O’Neill, a Fort Wayne, Indiana native, led the team with her score of 497-27x. Cleland, a Swanton, Ohio native, was right behind her with a score of 497-26x. Green, a Bogalusa, Louisiana native, shot a score of 495-18x, while Conant, a Billerica, Massachusetts native, shot a 494-19x. Their team score beat out the second place score of 1972-85x.



In the individual 2400 aggregate of the Service Rifle Category, which included three days of separate 800-point matches, the Fort Benning Soldiers took four of the top five spots. Cleland won top honors with his aggregate score of 2387-127x. Conant and Green followed him with a 2375-115x and 2371-116x, respectively. And O’Neill took up the fifth place spot with 2365-107x, behind the fourth place score of 2369-87x.



All four USAMU Soldiers placed in the top twenty of the Sheriff’s Twenty Match as well, earning them a congratulatory letter from the Brevard County Sheriff. Cleland led the Soldier’s scores by winning second with his 295-10x. O’Neill, Conant and Green places fourth, fifth and seventh with their scores of 295-7x, 293-17x and 293-9x, respectively.



To see all the score details, go to http://www.orangeblossomregional.com/match-scores/. For more photographs from the week, go to https://flic.kr/s/aHBqjzF6Rx.

