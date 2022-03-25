Dogface Soldiers Graduate Combatives Level 1 Course

U.S. Army Cpl. Brittany Vardouniotis, a laboratory specialist assigned to U.S. Army Medical Department Activity, performs a clinch drill during a Army combatives level one course on Fort Stewart, Georgia, March 25, 2022. The Combatives Level 1 course, which trains Soldiers in hand-to-hand techniques based on Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, is a five-day program that includes pummeling, knee strikes, trapping your opponent’s arm, chokehold and grappling over a weapon. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Summer Keiser)

