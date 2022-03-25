U.S. Army Cpl. Brittany Vardouniotis, a laboratory specialist assigned to U.S. Army Medical Department Activity, performs a clinch drill during a Army combatives level one course on Fort Stewart, Georgia, March 25, 2022. The Combatives Level 1 course, which trains Soldiers in hand-to-hand techniques based on Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, is a five-day program that includes pummeling, knee strikes, trapping your opponent’s arm, chokehold and grappling over a weapon. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Summer Keiser)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2022 13:30
|Photo ID:
|7112152
|VIRIN:
|220325-A-IP537-004
|Resolution:
|2309x1299
|Size:
|1.6 MB
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Dogface Soldiers Graduate Combatives Level 1 Course [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Summer Keiser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
