U.S. Army Pfc. Reese Summer, a bridge crewmember assigned to 497th Multi-Role Bridge Company, 3rd Infantry Division, performs the clinch drill during a Combatives Level 1 course on Fort Stewart, Georgia, March 25, 2022. The Combatives Level 1 course is a five-day program that trains Soldiers in pummeling, knee strikes, trapping your opponent’s arm, chokehold and grappling over a weapon. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Summer Keiser)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2022 13:31
|Photo ID:
|7112151
|VIRIN:
|220325-A-IP537-003
|Resolution:
|1414x2121
|Size:
|1.52 MB
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Dogface Soldiers Graduate Combatives Level 1 Course [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Summer Keiser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
