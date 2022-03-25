U.S. Army Pfc. Reese Summer, a bridge crewmember assigned to 497th Multi-Role Bridge Company, 3rd Infantry Division, performs the clinch drill during a Combatives Level 1 course on Fort Stewart, Georgia, March 25, 2022. The Combatives Level 1 course is a five-day program that trains Soldiers in pummeling, knee strikes, trapping your opponent’s arm, chokehold and grappling over a weapon. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Summer Keiser)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.25.2022 Date Posted: 03.28.2022 13:31 Photo ID: 7112151 VIRIN: 220325-A-IP537-003 Resolution: 1414x2121 Size: 1.52 MB Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dogface Soldiers Graduate Combatives Level 1 Course [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Summer Keiser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.