    Dogface Soldiers Graduate Combatives Level 1 Course [Image 1 of 2]

    Dogface Soldiers Graduate Combatives Level 1 Course

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2022

    Photo by Spc. Summer Keiser 

    3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Pfc. Reese Summer, a bridge crewmember assigned to 497th Multi-Role Bridge Company, 3rd Infantry Division, performs the clinch drill during a Combatives Level 1 course on Fort Stewart, Georgia, March 25, 2022. The Combatives Level 1 course is a five-day program that trains Soldiers in pummeling, knee strikes, trapping your opponent’s arm, chokehold and grappling over a weapon. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Summer Keiser)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2022
    Date Posted: 03.28.2022 13:31
    Photo ID: 7112151
    VIRIN: 220325-A-IP537-003
    Resolution: 1414x2121
    Size: 1.52 MB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dogface Soldiers Graduate Combatives Level 1 Course [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Summer Keiser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    3ID
    Army Combatives
    Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu
    ROTM
    Combatives Level 1

