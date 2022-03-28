Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CNO Gilday speaks to the 2022 Navy Public Affairs Worldwide Symposium [Image 3 of 3]

    CNO Gilday speaks to the 2022 Navy Public Affairs Worldwide Symposium

    UNITED STATES

    03.28.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Sean Castellano 

    Chief of Naval Operations

    220328-N-BL637-1001 WASHINGTON (March 28, 2022) Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday speaks virtually to the 2022 Navy Public Affairs Worldwide Symposium in Norfolk, Va., March 28. The symposium brought more than 400 Navy public affairs professionals together to increase professionalization, alignment, and leadership of the public affairs community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sean Castellano/Released)

    Date Taken: 03.28.2022
    Date Posted: 03.28.2022 13:02
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CNO Gilday speaks to the 2022 Navy Public Affairs Worldwide Symposium [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Sean Castellano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Chief of Naval Operations
    CNO
    Adm. Mike Gilday

