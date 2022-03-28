Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CNO Gilday speaks to the 2022 Navy Public Affairs Worldwide Symposium [Image 1 of 3]

    CNO Gilday speaks to the 2022 Navy Public Affairs Worldwide Symposium

    UNITED STATES

    03.28.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Chief of Naval Operations

    220328-N-AR039-0090 NORFOLK, Va. (March 28, 2022) Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday speaks virtually to the 2022 Navy Public Affairs Worldwide Symposium in Norfolk, Va., March 28. The symposium brought more than 400 Navy public affairs professionals together to increase professionalization, alignment, and leadership of the public affairs community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Lauren Deal/Released)

    Date Taken: 03.28.2022
    Chief of Naval Operations
    CNO
    Adm. Mike Gilday

