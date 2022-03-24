Contralmirante Francisco Javier Pérez Mexican Naval Attaché Visits the IADC

Inter-American Defense College Leadership welcomes Contralmirante Francisco Javier Pérez, Mexican Naval Attaché to the Inter-American Defense Board to the IADC campus at Ft. Lesley J. McNair, Washington, D.C., March 24, 2022. During the visit Contralmirante Francisco Javier Pérez participated in an office call with received a college briefing and took a tour of the campus. As part of the visit leadership and guests discussed future collaboration with the IADC. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Mozer O. Da Cunha)

