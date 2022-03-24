Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Contralmirante Francisco Javier Pérez Mexican Naval Attaché Visits the IADC [Image 24 of 34]

    Contralmirante Francisco Javier Pérez Mexican Naval Attaché Visits the IADC

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mozer Da Cunha 

    Inter-American Defense College

    Inter-American Defense College Leadership welcomes Contralmirante Francisco Javier Pérez, Mexican Naval Attaché to the Inter-American Defense Board to the IADC campus at Ft. Lesley J. McNair, Washington, D.C., March 24, 2022. During the visit Contralmirante Francisco Javier Pérez participated in an office call with received a college briefing and took a tour of the campus. As part of the visit leadership and guests discussed future collaboration with the IADC. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Mozer O. Da Cunha)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2022
    Date Posted: 03.28.2022 12:21
    Photo ID: 7111939
    VIRIN: 220324-F-VO743-1024
    Resolution: 6048x3402
    Size: 11.15 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Contralmirante Francisco Javier Pérez Mexican Naval Attaché Visits the IADC [Image 34 of 34], by SSgt Mozer Da Cunha, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Contralmirante Francisco Javier Pérez Mexican Naval Attaché Visits the IADC
    Contralmirante Francisco Javier Pérez Mexican Naval Attaché Visits the IADC
    Contralmirante Francisco Javier Pérez Mexican Naval Attaché Visits the IADC
    Contralmirante Francisco Javier Pérez Mexican Naval Attaché Visits the IADC
    Contralmirante Francisco Javier Pérez Mexican Naval Attaché Visits the IADC
    Contralmirante Francisco Javier Pérez Mexican Naval Attaché Visits the IADC
    Contralmirante Francisco Javier Pérez Mexican Naval Attaché Visits the IADC
    Contralmirante Francisco Javier Pérez Mexican Naval Attaché Visits the IADC
    Contralmirante Francisco Javier Pérez Mexican Naval Attaché Visits the IADC
    Contralmirante Francisco Javier Pérez Mexican Naval Attaché Visits the IADC
    Contralmirante Francisco Javier Pérez Mexican Naval Attaché Visits the IADC
    Contralmirante Francisco Javier Pérez Mexican Naval Attaché Visits the IADC
    Contralmirante Francisco Javier Pérez Mexican Naval Attaché Visits the IADC
    Contralmirante Francisco Javier Pérez Mexican Naval Attaché Visits the IADC
    Contralmirante Francisco Javier Pérez Mexican Naval Attaché Visits the IADC
    Contralmirante Francisco Javier Pérez Mexican Naval Attaché Visits the IADC
    Contralmirante Francisco Javier Pérez Mexican Naval Attaché Visits the IADC
    Contralmirante Francisco Javier Pérez Mexican Naval Attaché Visits the IADC
    Contralmirante Francisco Javier Pérez Mexican Naval Attaché Visits the IADC
    Contralmirante Francisco Javier Pérez Mexican Naval Attaché Visits the IADC
    Contralmirante Francisco Javier Pérez Mexican Naval Attaché Visits the IADC
    Contralmirante Francisco Javier Pérez Mexican Naval Attaché Visits the IADC
    Contralmirante Francisco Javier Pérez Mexican Naval Attaché Visits the IADC
    Contralmirante Francisco Javier Pérez Mexican Naval Attaché Visits the IADC
    Contralmirante Francisco Javier Pérez Mexican Naval Attaché Visits the IADC
    Contralmirante Francisco Javier Pérez Mexican Naval Attaché Visits the IADC
    Contralmirante Francisco Javier Pérez Mexican Naval Attaché Visits the IADC
    Contralmirante Francisco Javier Pérez Mexican Naval Attaché Visits the IADC
    Contralmirante Francisco Javier Pérez Mexican Naval Attaché Visits the IADC
    Contralmirante Francisco Javier Pérez Mexican Naval Attaché Visits the IADC
    Contralmirante Francisco Javier Pérez Mexican Naval Attaché Visits the IADC
    Contralmirante Francisco Javier Pérez Mexican Naval Attaché Visits the IADC
    Contralmirante Francisco Javier Pérez Mexican Naval Attaché Visits the IADC
    Contralmirante Francisco Javier Pérez Mexican Naval Attaché Visits the IADC

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Mexico
    IADC
    IADB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT